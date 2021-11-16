The Tiger King returns this month. Photo credit: Netflix

Tiger King, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are back and this time it’s still very personal.

One of Netflix’s most popular docu-series ever returns for a second instalment and promises more gob-smacking moments as the shocking saga of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin continues.

Season One, which dropped at the start of covid lockdown last April, centred on the bizarre life of Joe Exotic, the owner of The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and his battle with Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic is back. Photo credit: Netflix

Viewing figures shot through the roof on the streaming platform, as each episode swerved from the hilarious to the bizarre before a remarkably dark and unsettling ending.

Season One, which ended with Exotic behind bars, left viewers desperate for more, with the search for more information turning the cast into overnight celebrities.

Now the cast are back to update us on all what happened following Joe’s imprisonment.

Netflix, which confirmed a second season in late September, said the new series will offer as “much mayhem and madness as season one” alongside – what appears to be – an updated photo of Exotic in prison complete with his trademark mullet and moustache.

However, with the main protagonist still in jail serving a 22-year-sentence, and Caroline Baskin allegedly suing Netflix for footage used in season two – which returning faces can we expect?

Here’s all you need to know about Tiger King 2:

Is Joe Exotic dead? Is Joe Exotic still in prison?

He most certainly isn’t dead, and is currently still in prison.

Sadly though, one of the stars of Netflix series, Erik Cowie, died just a few months ago. Erik was well known as the man who ran the Oklahoma park in season one.

As for 58-year-old Joe Exotic, he is in the midst of serving a sentence of 22 years at the Federal Medical Center in Dallas, Fort Worth for an attempted murder-for-hire of Carole Baskin and a further 17 other animal abuse related crimes, many of which were discussed in Tiger King’s first season.

What is the cast for Tiger King 2? Is Jeff Lowe returning?

Well, believe it or not, fame hungry Joe Exotic still manages to get plenty airtime in the second season, despite his stretch behind bars.

Joining him will be a host of stars from season one.

The trailer shows a host of new faces, with the likes of Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson, although Kelci "Saff" Saffery - a huge fan favourite - appears to be absent so we can assume he will play no part in the next instalment.

Caroline Baskin is also shown in the trailer, but due to her consistent criticism of the show, we can assume any appearances will be few and far between.

What is Tiger King 2 about?

Season One ended with the sentencing of the show’s main character, Joe Exotic, and this series will kick off from there.

While no one can be certain until the show is released, Netflix have said that the “saga continues its twisted course” adding that Tiger King 2 will show “newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.”

It’s understood Exotic’s friend-turned-enemy, Jeff Lowe, will take centre stage for the docu-series though Joe Exotic is still thought to play a huge part despite his imprisonment.

His husband – Dillon Passage – indicated the series will show what happened in the aftermath of the arrest, more backstory and numerous phone-calls from Exotic’s cell.

This appears to be backed up by Netflix’s promotional tweet, which shows an older-looking, mullet-sportin Exotic on a phone in prison.

One thing is for sure, you better buckle up!

When is Tiger King 2 being released on Netflix UK?