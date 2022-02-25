Those flesh eating zombies may be cause carnage – but damn they make riveting television.

Ever since George A. Romero’s 1968 hit ‘Night of the Living Dead’ etched the legend of the flesh tearing, brain tearing, chaos causing undead into our memories, horror fans have been obsessed with the creature we’ve come to know as the zombie.

And while zombie horror have been around since the 1930s, our idea of what constitutes a modern day living dead flick has included gore, guts and a host of horror hits that pit the living against the undead.

From the moment Johnny uttered those fatal words “they’re coming to get you, Barbara” before seeing a host of his glamorous Hollywood co-stars be torn limb from limb, the horror world has never quite been the same.

1. Sweet Home (2020) As humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror, one troubled teen and his apartment neighbours fight to survive. Come highly rated by Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Ravenous (2017) As a zombie plague breaks out in a rural Quebec town, survivors band together in an effort to flee the flesh eating hordes in this zombie thriller.

3. Dead Set (2008) Dead Set takes place during an episode of the popular Channel 4 series Big Brother - with the housemates inside blissfully unaware of a terrifying real zombie apocalypse happening outside the wall of the house. Stars Davina McCall in full zombie mode.

4. All of Us Are Dead New Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead is highly anticipated and is expected to be very bingeable.