Are you a horror fan? Then we know you love a jump scare.

A jump scare, something that is almost as exciting as it is scary. But which TV series invoke the famous jolt in our bodies that make us go back for more?

Ghosts to ghouls, zombies to exorcisms, body horror to paranormal activity, found footage and every ghoul you can imagine in between, Netflix TV shows are certainly getting scarier by the year, as directors look to satisfy people’s innate desire to be terror-stricken and spooked.

And as the nights grow darker and colder, many of us are hunkering down to binge on the latest, scariest television shows available right now.

However, which shows are likely to make you jump the most?

Be afraid, be very afraid.

1. American Horror Story: Roanoke Believe it or not, but FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story is one of the scariest ever made, with a total of five seasons of the show able to be included in this list. In the interests of fairness though, we have counted only the jumpiest series, 'Roanoke' - the sixth season. It's the jumpiest TV series ever made, with a resounding 40 jump scares throughout.

2. Ash vs Evil Dead - Season 1 Sam Raimi is the directorial king of fun jump scares, so it's no surprise to see Ash vs Evil Dead sitting joint top for jump scares with a tally of 40 in season one.

3. Stranger Things - Season 2 While every season of Stranger Things come with critical acclaim, season 2 is far and wide the jumpiest series of them all, with a total of 39 jump scares throughout.

4. Dead of Summer - Season 1 American supernatural horror television series Dead of Summer, created by Adam Horowitz, sees a jump scare tally of 34. Hold onto your hat.