The film industry is gearing up for a triumphant return to the red carpet, as the 94th Academy Awards takes place this weekend.
Hot on the heels of the Baftas – which saw a number of surprise winners – anticipation is really hotting up in Hollywood as fans ponder if we are in for some shocks at this years Oscars too, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.
WATCH: (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic - ep5 - Nicolas Cage, Mandy, Willy's Wonderful, Red Rocket and the week in cinema
Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Belfast, Nicola Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others are battling for a gong next month, while a new award, known as the #OscarsFanFavorite, saw Twitter users able to vote up to 20 times a day for their favourites, with the winner announced during the awards show.
The Oscars is set to hand out 20 awards over the course of the evening this coming weekend, however, which actors, directors and writers have won the most Academy Awards of all time?