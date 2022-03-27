The film industry is gearing up for a triumphant return to the red carpet, as the 94th Academy Awards takes place this weekend.

Hot on the heels of the Baftas – which saw a number of surprise winners – anticipation is really hotting up in Hollywood as fans ponder if we are in for some shocks at this years Oscars too, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.

Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Belfast, Nicola Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others are battling for a gong next month, while a new award, known as the #OscarsFanFavorite, saw Twitter users able to vote up to 20 times a day for their favourites, with the winner announced during the awards show.

The Oscars is set to hand out 20 awards over the course of the evening this coming weekend, however, which actors, directors and writers have won the most Academy Awards of all time?

Walt Disney - Most Academy Awards in history
American animator and producer Walt Disney holds the record for most Academy Awards in history.

Most Oscar nominations - Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21 in total and three wins.

John Ford - Best Director
American film director John Ford holds the record for Best Director awards with four gongs and is best known today for his westerns - though non of them actually won him an Academy Award, with the legendary director picking up awards for films such as The Informer.

Daniel Day-Lewis - Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis currently holds the record for most Oscars in the category of Best Actor, with three wins, most notably for There Will Be Blood.