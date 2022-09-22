The Next James Bond: Here are the odds on 10 Scottish actors becoming 007 - from Outlander's Sam Heughan to Doctor Who's Karen Gillan
It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and the bookies have a number of famous Scottish names in the frame to play the British spy.
Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.
The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following actors such as David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Of course for the majority of Scots, Sean Connery will always be James Bond – and even though the Edinburgh-born actor starred in many of the most loved Bo nd films he remains the only performer north of the border to take on the iconic role.
Betting company William Hill are currently quoting odds for 10 Scottish actors to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.
Here they are, from favourite to outsider.
