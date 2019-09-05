The Nest: release date, cast and plot of the new Martin Compston drama set in Glasgow

A new five-part drama is coming to BBC One starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and written by BAFTA award-winning Nicole Taylor.

Exploring the consequences of a pact between a wealthy couple and a teenage girl, which changes all of their lives forever, it looks set to be the next Scottish hit drama for the BBC.

Sophie Rundle who starred in Peaky Blinders is Emily in The Nest. (Picture: BBC)

But who stars in it, what’s it about and when will it hit our screens? Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s The Nest about?

Set in Glasgow, The Nest follows the story of couple Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle) who live in a beautiful house on the outskirts of the city.

The only thing missing in their lives is a child and they’ve been trying to conceive for years when along comes Kaya (Mirren Mack), an 18-year-old from the wrong side of the tracks.

Mirren Mack makes her first on-screen appearance as Kaya. (Picture: BBC)

When Kaya agrees to carry their baby, it feels like they were meant to meet, but was it really by chance? Who is Kaya and what has brought her to Dan and Emily?

As the drama unfolds, we ask whether the three characters’ dreams will be fulfilled by their meeting or if they’ve embarked on a path of mutually assured destruction.

The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want.

Who’s in it?

Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Mary Queen of Scots) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack) lead the cast, along with Mirren Mack, who makes her television debut as Kaya.

Martin Compston says: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest.

“Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together.

“Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario."

Also starring is Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie, Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers, Chimerica), David Hayman (Hatton Garden, Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland, Acceptable Risk) and James Harkness (The Victim, Wild Rose).

Bailey Patrick (London Kills, Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Paul Brannigan (The Angels’ Share, Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (So Awkward, Game of Thrones) are also in the cast.

Who directs, produces and writes the series?

The Nest is written by BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer Nicole Taylor (Three Girls, The C Word, Wild Rose) for BBC One and will be produced by Studio Lambert.

Nicole Taylor, writer and Executive Producer, says: “I am overjoyed to be filming in my hometown of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for.

“Martin, Sophie, Kate, Shirley, James, David…they’ve all been chatting away in my head for years as I’ve been writing (unbeknownst to them!) so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real.”

It will be Executive Produced by Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis and Nicole Taylor for Studio Lambert and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Andy de Emmony (Lucky Man, Wipers Times) directs episodes one, two and three and Simen Alsvik (Lilyhammer, Ragnarok) will direct episodes four and five.

Clare Kerr (The Replacement, Shetland) produces.

The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content.

When will it be released?

At the moment, there’s no confirmed release date for The Nest, but filming has just begun so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the first episode to air on BBC One.