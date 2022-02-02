Warning: spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 and 6 below.

Considering the show is named after Boba Fett, this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett didn’t show us a lot of the green-armoured ex-bounty hunter – but we still got an eyeful of beskar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Episode 5 saw the return of Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian.

We were also visited by other faces from The Mandalorian TV show, including the Armorer and quick-talking engineer, Peli Motto.

With Din Djarin’s return to the screen, what does this mean for Season 3 of the Star Wars show?

Here’s all you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 and when we might expect to see it.

Will DIn Djarin and Grogu be reunited in Season 3 of The Mandalorian? Photo: Disney / Star Wars.

Is The Mandalorian Season 3 confirmed?

A third season of The Mandalorian is confirmed to be in the works, but Disney producers stated that other Star Wars TV shows, like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi were taking precedence.

The Mandalorian executive producer and showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed in an interview in December 2021 that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will not run alongside The Book of Boba Fett.

At the time, we believed that this was due to wanting to focus on production, but Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett has provided another potential reason.

Pedro Pascal stars as The Mandalorian, alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Photo: PA Photo/Lucasfilm Ltd/Justin Lubin.

Din Djarin appeared in the show in Episode 5, stealing the limelight from Boba Fett, who wasn’t seen once in the latest episode of his own show.

Although we saw slightly more of Boba in Epsiode 6, it still seems like Din is hogging the limelight somewhat.

It seems that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will pick up wherever Mando’s story leaves off in The Book of Boba Fett, especially with the decision left hanging at the end of Episode 6.

Will Pedro Pascal play Din Djarin?

Pedro Pascal has returned to play Din Djarin, at least if his voice is anything to go by, as we didn’t get a glimpse of his face in Episode 5 or 6.

It stands to reason, then, that Pascal will also reprise the role in The Mandalorian Season 3.

When is The Mandalorian Season 3 release date on Disney Plus UK?

There is no confirmed release date for the third season just yet, or any word on when production will begin.

It could be that we’ll get a hint from an end credits scene in the finale of The Book of Boba Fett, similar to how we were hinted at Boba’s show in the finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Of course, this is all speculation for now, with Disney keeping their cards pretty close to their chest when it comes to the Star Wars titles.