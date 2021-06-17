The show's youngest contestant, who was 21 at the time of filming, triumphed in the final episode to be named became Britain s Best Amateur Sewer of 2021.

Baker continually impressed judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant through the competition, excelling at challenges including a buffet dress, paper bag shorts, a button-down sundress, a baker boy cap, a unisex children's raincoat and a baby romper.

She defeated fellow finalists Raphael and Rebecca in the last episode of the series, in which they had to make a girl's bridesmaid dress, attempt to turn homeware such as cushions, bead curtains and table cloths into dramatic and fun outfits fit to wear at a summer festival and finally construct and fit glamorous off-the-shoulder evening gowns for their models.

The Great British Sewing Bee: BBC show crowns youngest ever winner as well as the first champion from Scotland

She said: "When they announced that I was the winner I could hardly believe it. I was totally overwhelmed and it was so much to take in.

"It had been an intense 10 weeks, but mostly I felt just really happy and proud of myself.

"There were a few tears, but they were happy tears. I was high on happiness!"

She added: "I am so proud of everything that I have done. I made things that I never thought I would ever be able to make and learn things about myself. It's been life-changing basically, it's just been amazing."

Baker is the youngest contestant to win the show, as well as the first winner from Scotland, and she said: "I have had a lot of support from Scotland, and I feel so excited to bring the trophy home to Scotland, I hope I have made the country proud.

"Also, I hope it proves that sewing can be a hobby for everyone, it used to be associated with older ladies, so I hope I have inspired younger people to start sewing. Rebecca is young too so that's another inspiration - and Raph will definitely inspire men to sew."

Young showered Baker's work in praise, telling her: "I have this thing about really, really talented sewers. They have fairy dust that they throw over the garment and it doesn't look like it has been touched by a human hand. And that's what your sewing is like."

