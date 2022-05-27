The Gray Man Netflix: Release date of new Ryan Gosling movie, cast, trailer and what we know so far

Actor Ryan Gosling will play the lead role in spy thriller The Gray Man (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

If the a-list cast wasn’t enough to get you excited, the trailer for Netflix’s latest blockbuster looks like it could be one of the streaming giant’s most ambitious projects yet.

The trailer, which was released on May 24 and lasts just over the two minute mark, showcases the Canadian actor’s trademark smouldering good looks in a movie which looks packed to the brim with all out action and entertainment.

The Gray Man is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by author Mark Greaney and sees Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go head to head in the spy movie which looks akin to popular spy hits like John Wick.

Director by the duo of Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, The Gray Man will see Gosling (Drive, Lars And The Real Girl) take the lead role as a skilled CIA mercenary as he stumbles upon dark secrets that threaten his very existence.

What is The Gray Man about?

The film will follow former CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling), also known by his code name Sierra Six, who is skilled in infiltration and assassination. However, after a betrayal puts him behind bars, he breaks lose to begin a new life as an assassin for hire.

While living his new life, the former agent uncovers incriminating evidence against the agency, which sees his former colleagues at the CIA go in search of the fugitive in an attempt to take him out – once and for all.

Unhinged former colleague Lloyd Hansen, another of the CIA’s top intelligence agents, is handed the task of finding Gentry and bringing him down.

An ensuing manhunt takes place across numerous different countries, where only Gentry’s resourcefulness and ability will help him escape a number of bounty hunters, killer-for-hires and, of course, Hansen.

Who is in the cast of The Gray Man?

Ryan Gosling will portray the role of Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, the CIA who is forced to go on the run as he is hunted by the deranged former colleague Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.

And the a-list names don’t stop there, with several of Hollywood’s biggest names getting roles in the movie.

Ana de Armas will take the part of Dani Miranda, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Donald Fitzroy and Alfre Woodard plays Maurice Cahill.

Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky and DeObia Oparei are all listed as cast members.

When will The Gray Man be released on Netflix UK?

The Ryan Gosling blockbuster will be released in cinemas for a short period of time before it gets an exclusive launch on Netflix.

It will also be released in theaters on Friday July 15, but only for one week.