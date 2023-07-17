All Sections
Best Romantic Scottish Films: 14 Romantic Films set in Scotland starting with Mrs. Brown

Many cinematic masterpieces have featured Scotland and among those are some timeless romantic classics.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 7th Feb 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

With award-winning scenery and locations with fascinating heritage it is no surprise that Scotland has featured in many films and TV shows with great critical acclaim. However, amid famous titles like Braveheart that take us to grand epics in the Scottish Highlands or Trainspotting that see us through angsty journeys in Edinburgh, the sentimental side of Scottish cinema can be easily forgotten.

Here are top fourteen picks of romantic Scottish cinema (in no particular order!)

A drama written by Jeremy Brock and directed by John Madden that stars incredible actors like Judi Dench, Billy Connolly, and Gerard Butler who debuted in this film. It follows Queen Victoria who must recover from her grief after losing Prince Albert. She finds solace in the former servant of the prince, John Brown, who becomes her confidant. As they grow closer, rumours begin to circulate as to what the nature of their relationship is.

1. Mrs Brown (1997)

A romantic comedy film produced and directed by Clive Brook, it stars the humble Richard Halton who aspires to marry widow Maria Wislack despite lacking the funds to do so. Maria, open to the marriage, grows tired of him waiting to make his feelings known so proposes that they spend time at her secluded island castle in Scotland for a month “on approval” to see how they get on.

2. On Approval (1944)

Scottish Mussel is a comedy film written, directed and produced by Talulah Riley. It stars Martin Compston as Ritchie, a Glaswegian criminal who has plans to get involved in poaching freshwater pearl mussels from the Scottish Highlands to make his fortune. A spanner is thrown into the works, however, when he meets Beth, a gorgeous English conservationist who is trying to protect them.

3. Scottish Mussel (2015)

A Scottish romantic comedy written and directed by Bill Forsyth. Set in a state secondary school in the Abronhill district of Cumbernauld, this classic coming-of-age film tells the story of Gregory, a normal teenage boy who becomes infatuated with his classmate, Dorothy. Unfortunately, Gregory is a bit of a knucklehead and Dorothy is a hotshot player who takes his spot on the boys’ football team, so he has to work to win her over.

4. Gregory’s Girl (1980)

