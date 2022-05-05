Do not read any further if you want to avoid The Batman spoilers.

Directed by Matt Reeves, new Hollywood epic The Batman was released to critical acclaim on Friday March 4, as Robert Pattinson donned the famous cape and mask for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The movie has already raked in over approximately £97 million at the Box Office, meaning it is already the UK second most successful release this year.

Paul Dano attends "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

After a year long coronavirus related delay, fans of the Caped Crusader finally got to see British actor Pattinson in the role of The Batman, as he pits his wits against two of his most well known arch enemies - The Riddler and The Penguin.

With an epic runtime of 2 hours 55 minutes, The Batman transforms audiences back to Bruce Wayne’s early years as the masked vigilante, taking place just two years after the birth of Wayne’s Batman.

Alongside Pattinson, the film stars Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Ruby Sparks) in the role of Batman’s main protagonist The Riddler - an unhinged, former orphan boy who, with the help of a small online community, is desperate to take down the city of Gotham and expose the corruption which lives beneath its dark underbelly.

Colin Farrell also appears, though he is almost unrecognisable as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, with the Irish actor donning prosthetic make-up to transform him into the legendary comic book villain, while Zoe Kravitz excels as the Bat’s love interest and partner in vengeance, Catwoman.

The movie has been heralded by critics and film fans alike, most of whom have praised the blockbuster a huge success, even ranking at 92% on highly respected film review website Rotten Tomatoes.

When will The Batman be released on streaming?

The Batman has just recently been made available in the US via HBO Max, though sadly HBO Max is not currently available for film fans in the UK.

It isn’t all bad news though, with The Batman was made available to purchase and stream digitally from April 19 in the UK, through Amazon’s Prime Video’s Home Premiere service.

Priced at £15.99, The Batman can be streaming in either the 4K (UHD), Full HD or the standard edition.

Matt Reeves blockbuster is also be available on a number of other digital platforms from with Sky Office, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store and others confirmed to have The Batman.

When will The Batman come out on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K?

Are you looking for a physical copy of the film?

Matt Reeves’ DC hit already has a release date confirmed, so those who can’t wait to own their own copy don’t have too long to wait.

Fans have already been treated to a five minutes long deleted scene, which shows the Joker (played by Barry Keoghan) conversing with Batman over the whereabouts of The Riddler. You can watch this here.

Warner Bros. have confirmed that the film will be released on DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and standard Blu-Ray on June 13 2022.