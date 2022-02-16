The Batman, starring Robert Pattison will finally get its cinematic release in 2022. Photo credit: DC Films

The Dark Knight is back – and this time he is coming for vengeance.

The comic book hero’s latest film finally has a release date following a year of delay, with the latest big screen adaptation of the DC comic hero with the Hollywood blockbuster The Batman set to hits UK cinemas next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed, written and produced by American filmmaker Mark Reeves (Cloverfield, Let Me In), the movie has been hit by delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic and was originally scheduled for a cinema release in mid-2021.

Robert Pattinson will be the latest A-lister to take on the lead role as the masked vigilante, with the Brit following in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Val Kilmer and Michael Keaton.

The film, originally given the working title of ‘Vengeance’, will feature a number of his arch-enemies, with the Caped Crusader set to face off against The Riddler and The Penguin.

The latest instalment from Reeves is said to be fresh take on the superhero franchise which has proven immensely popular since it first hit cinemas back in 1989.

What is the cast for The Batman?

Twilight star Robert Pattinson will portray the role of DC favourite The Caped Crusader.

As confirmed early in 2019, the 34-year-old Hollywood heartthrob takes over the role from Ben Affleck, who last took on the role of Batman in the 2017 Justice League movie.

‘R-Patz’ is not the only big name cast in Reeves’ film though, with Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine) taking the role of The Riddler/Edward Nashton, while award-winning Irish actor Colin Farrell takes the role of fellow Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Zoë Kravitz (Divergent), the daughter of rock icon Lenny, will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Elsewhere John Turturro (The Big Lebowski), Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) and Andy Serkis (Lord Of The Rings) complete the star studded line-up.

Which areas of Scotland feature in The Batman?

The first trailer for Mark Reeves DC film was released in mid-2020, with Glasgow making a cameo appearance.

Iconic Glasgow locations are shown in the trailer for The Batman, as Scotland’s biggest city was transformed into the fictional city of Gotham for the major Hollywood flick.

Famous landmark The Necropolis was used during filming, with fans of theDark Knight delighted to see Batman donning his new suit and riding his motorbike through the cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral.

When is The Batman released in UK cinemas?

Originally scheduled for release in June 2020, The Batman was held back on its worldwide release.

However, a confirmed release has now been given as March 4, which mirrors the US release. Posters have already starting popping into cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odean.

What is the age rating for The Batman? What is the runtime is The Batman?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman appears to be an epic watch, with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes.