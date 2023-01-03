The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 18 more hopefuls vying to win including a Scottish contender
Here are the candidates aspiring to win Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 business investment. Who will you be supporting?
Additional reporting by PA
1. Sohail Chowdhary
Southampton-based martial arts instructor and school owner Chowdhary said he is “proud” to have been raised in a council house but has had to “fight hard” to achieve his success. He said: “I am calm and collected but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting and I will leave my mark.”
Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC
2. Victoria Goulbourne
Former flight attendant Goulbourne, from Merseyside, started her online sweet business, which became a social media success, during lockdown. She said: “I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and am not afraid to take on a challenge.”
Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC
3. Avi Sharma
London-based Sharma is a city banker and the youngest candidate in the series. He said: “Some say I’m delusional, I prefer the term optimistic. Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.”
Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC
4. Rochelle Anthony
Bedfordshire hair salon owner Anthony said she prides herself on being a “tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman.” She added: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I know the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business. Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”
Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC