(Front row seated left to right) Denisha Kaur Bharj, Joe Phillips, Megan Hornby, Shannon Martin, Kevin D'Arcy, Emma Browne, (middle row left to right) Avi Sharma, Bradley Johnson, Mark Moseley, Shazia Hussain, Sohail Chowdhary, Rochelle Anthony, (Back Row left to right) Marnie Swindells, Simba Rwambiwa, Dani Donovan, Gregory Ebbs, Victoria Goulbourne, and Reece Donnelly, the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice.

The Apprentice UK 2023 Cast: 18 contestants for Apprentice series with Alan Sugar revealed including Glaswegian

The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 18 more hopefuls vying to win including a Scottish contender

By Joshua King
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:39pm

Here are the candidates aspiring to win Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 business investment. Who will you be supporting?

The Apprentice is set to air from Thursday January 5 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Additional reporting by PA

1. Sohail Chowdhary

Southampton-based martial arts instructor and school owner Chowdhary said he is “proud” to have been raised in a council house but has had to “fight hard” to achieve his success. He said: “I am calm and collected but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting and I will leave my mark.”

Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC

2. Victoria Goulbourne

Former flight attendant Goulbourne, from Merseyside, started her online sweet business, which became a social media success, during lockdown. She said: “I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and am not afraid to take on a challenge.”

Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC

3. Avi Sharma

London-based Sharma is a city banker and the youngest candidate in the series. He said: “Some say I’m delusional, I prefer the term optimistic. Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.”

Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC

4. Rochelle Anthony

Bedfordshire hair salon owner Anthony said she prides herself on being a “tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman.” She added: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I know the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business. Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC

