Best stand up comedy on Netflix 2022: The 10 highest rated stand up specials on Netflix, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Here are the 10 most highly rated specials, as per Rotten Tomatoes rankings.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:38 pm

Netflix have produced some killer stand up specials since its early beginnings over a decade ago.

Cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows may be over, but thankfully the medium of television during those periods meant Netflix were able to offer us a whole host of hilarious new stand up specials.

Streaming giant Netflix launched some of its best content last year, giving its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.

A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?

While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.

1. Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby showcases some honest storytelling, with brilliant hilarious modern comic delivery.

2. Chris Rock - Tamborine

Delivered with standard Chris Rock excitability, the Emmy award winner details his laugh out loud takes on relationships and life.

3. Ali Wong - Hard Knock Wife

Ali Wong's hour of hilarity on motherhood went down a storm on its release in 2018.

4. Bo Burham - Inside

Wonderfully described as " a claustrophobic masterclass in comedy and introspection" and "beautifully bleak" yet "hilariously hopeful", Bo Burnham smashes through the ceiling of comedy with 'Inside'. Great songs too.

