Netflix have produced some killer stand up specials since its early beginnings over a decade ago.
Cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows may be over, but thankfully the medium of television during those periods meant Netflix were able to offer us a whole host of hilarious new stand up specials.
Streaming giant Netflix launched some of its best content last year, giving its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.
A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?
While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.