Are you a horror fanatic, or just looking for a new series to be spooked by?

With such a strong list of horrors now available on Netflix, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

From gorefests to ghosts, slashers to paranormal entities, zombie chaos to vicious vamps, Netflix has a fantastic choice of their own originals and new television shows that are sure to give you a fright – and some delight.

Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix homepage, looking to find a terrifying show that suits your taste though, instead take a look at our list of some of the highest rated horror series now streaming on Netflix UK, based on ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Be be warned, you may need to watch some of these through your fingers…

1. Crazyhead (2016) Originally shown on Channel 4, Amy and Raquel take on demons and it is horrendously good fun. Trust us. Photo: Netflix/Channel 4

2. The Order (2020) The Order follows college student Jack Morton as he joins the 'Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose' - a secret society which practices magic. As he goes deeper into the history of the organisation, dark family secrets emerge. Photo: BETTINA STRAUSS/NETFLIX

3. Ash vs Evil Dead (2015) Like Ash? Like the Evil Dead? Like when the fight like the movies? Groovy - you're going to love Ash vs Evil Dead. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

4. Mindhunter (2017) There was uproar when Mindhunter was cancelled, but thank fully the awesome first two seasons are still on Netflix. Want to get inside the mind of a serial killer? Then Mindhunter is the show for you. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix