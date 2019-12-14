Strictly’s Anton Du Beke ‘not bothered’ about dancing with men

Anton Du Beke has said it makes no difference to him whether he dances with a man or a woman.

The Strictly Come Dancing stalwart said it is “not a thing” for him and the other professional dancers on the show, adding one of the best dances he ever performed was with another man.

The debate over whether the show should include same-sex pairings has rumbled on for several years now. Earlier in the 2019 series Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima made history with the show’s first individual same-sex dance.

Du Beke, who will compete in tonight’s Strictly final with EastEnders actress Emma Barton, said: “As regards to whether we will be asking for a same-sex partner, that is not for us to decide, that is up to the producers, but to us as professionals it doesn’t mean anything. This is not a thing for us because we just dance, that is really it.

“I’ve danced with fellas a lot, some of my best. I did a show once and I danced with a guy called Gary Avis from the Royal Ballet, he’s a beauty, he used to dance with Darcey [Bussell] back in the day.

“We did a hat and cane number in the show and my wife was in the audience and she still says to this day it’s one of the best numbers I’ve ever done, ever.”

He added: “So for me it’s not even a thing for us, we just dance.”

This will only be the second time Du Beke has competed in a Strictly Come Dancing final despite being part of the show since 2004. He has never been crowned winner.

Barton has meanwhile revealed she was blighted by an unusual injury while taking part.

The EastEnders actress, who will compete against CBBC star Karim Zeroual and Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher in the night’s final, said she pulled a muscle in her bottom.

She said: “It’s quite funny actually, the Charleston – we did it week 11 and it’s fast, high intensity.

“We smashed it all through the week and then, on the Friday morning, when we got to the studio we had to do a bit of social media and I pulled a muscle in my bottom, just standing. How do you do that?

“It was the right [cheek] and I did panic.”

She revealed she “strapped up” the injured area, saying: “It had several large plasters on it. It worked because I got through it.”

She will perform the Charleston again in the final with Du Beke and joked: “I might have to get the plasters back out.” Strictly Come Dancing 2019 concludes on BBC One tonight at 7:05pm.