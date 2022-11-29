We’re now down to the last six dancers, after Ellie Taylor became the latest to leave at the weekend, meaning there’s only a few weeks until the Glitterball champion is crowned.

This year matters are complicated by the fact the the world's biggest football tournament is also taking place – and it seems that FIFA didn’t bother consulting the Strictly producers before finalising their match timetable.

But the show must go on, and the timings of the remainder of this year’s series of the primetime BBC television show are now emerging.

A spokesperson said: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What dancers are left and who is favourite?

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is now red hot favourite with the bookies, with odds of 3/10, followed by Helen Skelton at 10/3.

There’s a big gap between the top two and the rest, with Will Mellor on 12/1, Fleur East on 40/1, Molly Rainford on 50/1 and Kym Marsh priced at a whopping 80/1.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final?

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 3, the quarter-final has been moved due to a clash with one of the World Cup last 16 knock-out games.

The quarter-final will now take place the previous evening, on Friday, December 2.

The results programme will be on the Sunday as usual.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final?

The semi-final, which will take place the following week, has also been moved because of the World Cup.

It would normally be broadcast on Saturday, December 10, but that is when one of the World Cup quarter-finals is taking place, with another scheduled for the previous evening, Friday, December 9.

So the Strictly producers have decided to move their semi-final, which will be broadcast live on the evening of Sunday, December 11.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Final?

While it’s not been officially confirmed, it is expected that the Strictly final will return to it’s usual Saturday evening spot on Saturday, December 17.

There are World Cup matches that weekend, but with the third place play-of taking place at 3pm on Saturday, and the final taking place at the same time on the Sunday, there will be no clash.

How to watch the Strictly Come Dancing?