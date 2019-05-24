Still Game: what are the actors up to next after 17 years of the much-loved BBC comedy series?

The stalwarts of Scottish comedy have entertained us on telly for the last 17 years and left a Craiglang-sized hole in our lives when the show finished in March.

We’re already looking forward to the pensioners’ return for Still Game Live The Final Farewell at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow later this year, but what else are the gang up to in the meantime?

The cast of Still Game will return for a live show at the SEC in autumn 2019. (PIcture: BBC Media)

Following nine series and three live Hydro shows of Still Game, here’s how the key cast members are keeping themselves busy.

Ford Kiernan (Jack)

Ford Kiernan who played the show’s joint-lead role as Jack has had his fair share of big screen roles, having played Black Joke Chief in Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York in 2002, as well as roles in The Debt Collector and California Sunshine.

So it comes as no surprise that following the Still Game finale, he’s keen to get back into acting. In a recent interview with The Scotsman, Kiernan said he has an appreciation for action drama and historical crime. “I’ve always had a fantasy about playing a cop,” he said.

Greg Hemphill (Victor)

Greg Hemphill who played Victor, wrote and directed his own comedy show about ghost hunters for BBC One Scotland last year. Long Night at Blackstone starred Deacon Blue singer Lorraine McIntosh as Faye Bowers alongside Hemphill’s wife Julie Wilson Nimmo (Scot Squad).

Together with his comedy partner Ford Kiernan, Hemphill founded production company Effingee Productions which co-produced Chewin’ the Fat and Still Game.



Hemphill told The Scotsman earlier this year that he is “hoping to do more directing”.



Gavin Mitchell (Boaby the Barman)

Gavin Mitchell, who was behind the bar at the Clansman for many years as Boaby the Barman, will star in the cut-down comedy version of Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut at this year's Edinburgh Festival.

Mitchell also spends his time campaigning about mental health issues.

Scott Reid (Methadone Mick)

Scott Reid, who played Still Game’s loveable drug addict Methadone Mick, is now in a big budget US show, Carnival Row, alongside Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom.

He plays Quill in the fantasy series about a murder investigation in a neo-Victorian city inhabited by mythical creatures, which premiered on Amazon Video this year. Reid was also highly acclaimed for playing Michael Farmer in series four of the BBC’s hit drama Line of Duty.

Sanjeev Kohli (Navid)

Sanjeev Kohli, who played the hilarious Naveed, is now hosting his own show Sanjeev Kohli’s Big Talk for the BBC where he and a panel of guests take a look at the big issues of the day in Scotland and around the world. The series first aired in April.

The actor and writer has also played parts in Filth and Hope Springs. He is the brother of TV presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli.

Mark Cox (Tam)

The famously tight-fisted Tam, played by Mark Cox, is set to make plenty of money in real life. He and his co-star Jane McCarry (Isa) will continue their double act as hosts of their own corporate events business, Pipe Up. They have also committed to performing panto at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock for two more years. Last year Mark Cox presented the Main Stage at The Dog Lover Show in Glasgow.

Jane McCarry (Isa)

Together with Mark Cox, Jane McCarry is working on hosting Burns Suppers all over the world with Pipe Up. Aside from panto, she has not announced plans for her future acting career since the finale of Still Game earlier this year. McCarry played Granny Murray in the children's show Me Too! and stars in the sketch show Pulp Video. She’s also an acting coach.

Paul Riley (Winston)

Actor and writer Paul Riley played Winston. As well as writing and producing Dear Green Place, he also played Riordan in the series. In his earlier career he appeared in Taggart and Rab C Nesbitt’s TV series. His future plans are not yet known.

Still Game Live The Final Farewell will be shown at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow from Friday 27 September to Sunday 13 October 2019.

