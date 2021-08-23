Martin Compston and Wayne Rooney are just two of the stars taking part at this year's Soccer Aid. Photo credit Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images/BBC

The annual charity football will see an England select XI take on the ‘Rest of the World’ to raise money for leading children's organisation Unicef.

Soccer Aid has grown increasingly popular over the years, as viewers and football fans alike tune in to see a host of former player and celebs battle it out for the Soccer Aid trophy, all whilst raising crucial funds for the charity.

Last year’s event, which took place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, took place without fans in attendance and saw the Rest of the World take home the trophy after beating England on penalties, with popular YouTube star Chunkz missing the vital spot kick.

In the England side that day were former Three Lions stars John Terry, David James and Gareth Barry, while the Rest of the World team were able to boast the talents of Michael Essien, Patrice Evra and Scotland legend Julie Fleeting.

This year, fans are being permitted to attend the star-studded event, when a host of well known British celebs will strut their stuff at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Here’s when the event will take place, who will be taking part and how you can be there.

When is Soccer Aid 2021?

Soccer Aid will take place on Saturday, September 4, taking place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Which celebrities will be taking part in Soccer Aid 2021?

The full squad for both sides have been confirmed, with several returning guests lining up alongside some new faces.

It has been confirmed that pop superstar Olly Murs will once again captain the home side, alongside English legends Wayne Rooney, Ashley Cole and Paul Scholes.

The Rest of the World side will feature Line of Duty star Martin Compston as the sole Scottish star in the squad, and he will be joined by notable names including Usain Bolt and Roberto Carlos.

England full squad: Olly Murs, Wayne Rooney, James Arthur, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Paddy McGuinness, Jamie Redknapp, Chunkz, Fara Williams, Mark Wright (presenter), Ashley Cole, Liv Cooke, Kelly Smith, David James, Emile Heskey, Mark Wright (footballer).

Rest of the World: Usain Bolt, Tom Grennan, Roman Kemp, Kem Cetinay, Ore Oduba, Roberto Carlos, Nigel de Jong, Patrice Evra, Rivaldo, Martin Compston, Dermot Kennedy, Yungblud, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2021?

The charity event will be broadcast on ITV1, with the channel confirming that former England right back and popular pundit Alex Scott will present the show alongside Dermot O'Leary.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30m.

UK viewers can also stream the game via ITV Hub.

How can I get tickets to Soccer Aid 2021?

Tickets are now available from the official site, here.

Prices range from £20-£60 for adults, with under-16’s between £10-£30. Hospitality packages are also available.

