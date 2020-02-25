Simply Halston: plot, release date, and who else stars alongside Ewan McGregor in the new Netflix series

Netflix’s endless supply of fresh content will continue with a series about the life and times of iconic fashion designer, Roy Halston.

With Scotland’s Ewan McGregor in the central role, and Ryan Murphy - one of television’s most successful creators - at the helm, Simply Halston has “binge-worthy” written all over it.

Halston and Liza Minnelli. Picture: Dogwoof Films

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

What is Simply Halston about?

Simply Halston charts the spectacular rise and tragic fall of America’s original superstar fashion designer, Roy Halston Frowick or “Halston” as he preferred to be called.

The series will follow his burgeoning fame as he turns his chosen name into one of the most valuable brands in the world of fashion, building a globe-spanning empire which would become synonymous with 70s and 80s style.

He first became famous when Jackie Kennedy wore a hat he designed for her husband’s inauguration in 1961. After that, he would go on to create looks for a host of other iconic celebrities, including Lauren Bacall, Anjelica Huston and Elizabeth Taylor.

As well as his designs, Halston was known for his exuberant, party-hard lifestyle.

However, his success threatened to turn to ash when a hostile takeover bid left him scrambling desperately to remain in control of the name “Halston” itself.

After contracting AIDs, Halston died in 1990, aged 57.

Who stars in Simply Halston?

Beloved Scottish actor Ewan McGregor will take the titular role, playing Halston.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star - who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in Fargo - is fresh from playing another kingpin figure with highly particular tastes in Birds of Prey so he should be in fine form as the acclaimed American fashionista.

As well as playing the central role in Simply Halston, McGregor will serve as a producer on the series.

He will be joined by Rory Culkin – the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay and Succession’s Kieran. He will play famous American filmmaker Joel Schumacher.

Krysta Rodriguez (Daybreak) will play Liza Minelli, while stage actor Sullivan Jones will play politician, Ed Austin.

Overseeing the whole affair will be Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

After signing a massive deal with Netflix, Simply Halston is one of several shows Murphy currently has in the works for the streaming giants.

Also reportedly in development, Murphy has an Andy Warhol documentary series, adaptations of the Off-Broadway play The Boys in the Band and the musical A Chorus Line, and a series about Hollywood’s sex industry.

When is Simply Halston released?

Simply Halston is currently set to arrive on Netflix some time in 2021.

Given that filming has only just begun, it seems unlikely that the date will be brought forward, so those who are excited for McGregor’s latest starring turn will have to be patient.