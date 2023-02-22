New York - New rules. Ghostface is back – and this time he has relocated. Here’s when Scream 6 will be released in cinemas, the cast, what we can expect and which popular character will NOT be returning to the cast.

Scream VI will hit cinemas this year. Cr: Scream VI/Twitter

The popular Scream franchise has a relaunch for the first time in over a decade at the beginning of 2022 as Ghostface returned to terrorise the streets of Woodsbro in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s ‘Scream’ – or Scream 5 if you prefer.

A box office hit, the much-loved horror has been one of the new year’s most popular releases, raking in over $100m at the global Box Office to make it one of the most successful January releases of all time.

It had been 11 years since Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) had battled with a mass murdering maniac in a ‘Ghostface’ mask and fans of the slasher hit flocked to the big screen worldwide, as original characters Sydney, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and ‘Dewey’ Riley (David Arquette) banded together again to protect the youth of the fictional Californian town.

And now it has been confirmed that the directorial duo of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will team up once again to bring us the sixth movie in the Scream saga, with the official title now confirmed as Scream VI.

What is Scream 6 about

For the first time ever, it has been confirmed Ghostface will move out of the fictional town of Woodsbro, with Scream VI set to take place in New York.

Little is known outside of this with the official synopsis stating simply “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” Eek.

Full cast of Scream 6

Hayden Panettiere’s character Kirby (Scream 4) will make her long awaited return to the franchise, after it was confirmed she was part of the cast for Scream VI by The Hollywood Reporter last year.

It appears there will be a number of returning stars for Scream 6 – or Scream VI – though shockingly Neve Campbell has been ruled out with her character Sydney Prescott confirmed not to appear in a Scream film for the first time.

Courtney Cox returns as Gale Weathers, Dewey's ex-girlfriend, a morning host, legacy survivor, and author that has been in the previous five Scream films. However, she won’t be the only returning cast member, with the confirmation that Scream (2022) cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega will be part of the next instalment after surviving their encounter with Ghostface in the recent reboot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also confirmed returns for Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Randy's niece and Chad's twin Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Randy's nephew and Mindy's twin.

Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) has got a confirmed role in the movie, though we are yet to discover who she will play.

When is Scream 6 released in the UK, age rating

Scream VI is set to be released in the United States on March 10, 2023 by Paramount Pictures and is expected, like the 2022 reboot, to be released in the United Kingdom on the same date.