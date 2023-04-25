All Sections
Sam Heughan on Acting: These are 10 things the Scottish Outlander star has said about being an actor

There are no shortage of interesting insights about acting in the Scottish actor’s myriad of media interviews.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Oct 2022, 14:39 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way. It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.

Here these are some of the most quotable comments he’s come out with about the television series that made him famous.

"I think every job I do, I sort of look for the challenge in. I mean, that's why we do this job. It's not, you know, obviously not for the money or for the fame, it's for, I guess finding out more about yourself."

1. Sam Heughan on...choosing roles

"I think every job I do, I sort of look for the challenge in. I mean, that's why we do this job. It's not, you know, obviously not for the money or for the fame, it's for, I guess finding out more about yourself." Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN

"You have to trust that the script is right and be comfortable with everything, and then you just have to go for it and disregard anything you've previously heard or felt about it."

2. Sam Heughan on...scripts

"You have to trust that the script is right and be comfortable with everything, and then you just have to go for it and disregard anything you've previously heard or felt about it." Photo: Vivien Killilea

"People forget actors can adapt and change their appearance. In this industry, people sometimes cast to type, or as close to type as possible, but actors are a lot more versatile than you think!"

3. Sam Heughan on...versatility

"People forget actors can adapt and change their appearance. In this industry, people sometimes cast to type, or as close to type as possible, but actors are a lot more versatile than you think!" Photo: Ethan Miller

"I've been in many auditions thinking, 'God, do I have to take my shirt off?'"

4. Sam Heughan on...nude scenes

"I've been in many auditions thinking, 'God, do I have to take my shirt off?'" Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

