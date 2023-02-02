There are no shortage of quips and interesting insights to be had from trawling through the Scottish actor’s myriad of media interviews.

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way.

It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.

Here these are some of the most quotable comments he’s come out with, giving an insight into what it’s like to be Sam Heughan.

1 . Sam Heughan on...women "British women can be slightly more reserved; Scottish are a little more crazy and fun, and American are more forthright, which I really enjoy." Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

2 . Sam Heughan on...success "It's something you dream about, working in Scotland, working in Glasgow, walking down the same streets I used to walk down when I was a drama student, daydreaming about being in an American TV show or doing something that was well known. I guess I sort of pinch myself." Photo: Frederick M. Brown Photo Sales

3 . Sam Heughan on...fans "It's always nice when someone comes up to you and tells you they enjoy the show. At least they're not coming up and saying how much they hate it." Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez Photo Sales

4 . Sam Heughan on...his upbringing "I was born and brought up in the countryside. I used to live in a sort of converted stables on the grounds of a castle, and I spent a lot of my childhood running around with a pretend sword pretending to be Robert the Bruce." Photo: Mike Coppola Photo Sales