2 . Breaking the Mould (2009)

Breaking the Mould was a BBC historical drama that tells the story of the development of penicillin in the 1930's and 1940's by a group of scientists in Oxford at The Dunn School of Pathology. Featuring an all-star clast including Denis Lawson, Dominic West and John Sessions, Sam Heughan played Charles Fletcher, who was the first doctor to inject penicillan into a patient (the patient in question being scientist Alexander Fleming). The film is available to buy on DVD.

Photo: BBC