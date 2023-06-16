Here are Ryan Gosling’s 13 highest ranked movies – according to Rotten Tomatoes – and how to watch them. From Drive to A Place Beyond The Pines.

He has been one of the hottest names in Hollywood over the past decade since he exploded onto the scene with early noughties romance classic The Notebook.

One of the more versatile actors on the planet, the Canadian born 42-year-old has enjoyed immense success and picked up a total of two Academy Award nominations, a British Academy Film Award nomination, one Golden Globe Award from five nominations, and four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Quite simply, Gosling is hot property.

However, the cult of Ryan Gosling could reach explode even more this summer with the launch of highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film Barbie, where he plays the fantastic plastic husband we known as Ken.

Understandably, streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have ensured their platforms are stocked with some of the Canadian’s best films but which eye-catching films starring Gosling should you tune into tonight?

We took a look at his 13 most highly rated films and where you can watch them, utilising the help of film review site Rotten Tomatoes to guide us.

1 . Drive (2011) - 93% It is perhaps no surprise to see thrill a minute hit Drive ranked as Ryan Gosling's best movies. Heralded by movie goers across the globe, the film offers oodles of action, thrills, blood, guts, gore and a big smattering of romance. It's a classic and is currently streaming on Netflix UK.

2 . La La Land (2016) - 91% Alongside Emma Stone, Gosling's role in musical La La Land breathing fresh life into a genre that had become predictable and understandably saw the Canadian pick up a host of nominations at many of the biggest awards ceremonies. Currently available to rent, stream and buy from Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Sky Store.

3 . The Nice Guys (2016) - 91% The Nice Guys saw the 42-year-old team up with Australian actor Russell Crowe in a good old fashioned cop buddy movie that cinema fans and critics loved. The film is currently available to rent via Amazon Video, Apple TV, Chili, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV.

4 . Half Nelson (2006) - 91% Half Nelson won Gosling the Best Male Lead award at the 22nd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards and is one of his best earlier films. Currently available to stream on ITVX, FreeVee, Amazon Prime.

