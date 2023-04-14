All Sections
Here are 10 of iconic Scottish actor Robert Carlyle's best quotes. Cr: Getty Images/Larry Busacca

Robert Carlyle In Quotes: 10 of the best quotes from the Trainspotting, The Full Monty and Harry Potter actor on life, film and art

Here are 10 of the most interesting and funny quotes from Scottish acting icon Robert Carlyle on acting, life and being Scottish to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

He is one of Scotland’s most treasured actors having starring in a number of British – and Hollywood – hits over his decades long career.

Born in Maryhill, Glasgow, Carlyle has carved out a career some actors could only dream of since first appearing on the big screen back in the early 1990s.

Best Scottish Actors 2023: These 10 actors from Scotland are the most highest rated according to Scotsman readers

Starring in the likes of Trainspotting, Harry Potter, Angela’s Ashes, 28 Weeks Later and The Beach, Carlyle has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in showbusiness such as Leonardo Di Caprio while he also acted alongside some of Scottish greatest ever actors such as Robbie Coltrane.

A funny, intelligent and interesting man, the 62-year-old has loads of interesting quotes – so we picked out his best 10 lines to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

"Acting, the arts in general, is a magnet for the wounded of society."

1. On acting...

"Acting, the arts in general, is a magnet for the wounded of society."

"A lot of Scots have settled in Canada over the years and it's a very easy place for Scots - they understand us, we understand them."

2. On travel...

"A lot of Scots have settled in Canada over the years and it's a very easy place for Scots - they understand us, we understand them."

"I'd work with Danny Boyle every day of the week. No matter what he was doing I would do that."

3. On working with Danny Boyle...

"I'd work with Danny Boyle every day of the week. No matter what he was doing I would do that."

"Anyone who knows anything about me knows that I am a very patriotic guy, in terms of my Scottishness and my roots."

4. On being Scottish...

"Anyone who knows anything about me knows that I am a very patriotic guy, in terms of my Scottishness and my roots."

