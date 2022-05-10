World renowned comedian and writer Ricky Gervais is set to premiere his new stand-up special on streaming platform Netflix this month.

The new routine, named ‘SuperNature’, has actually been toured by the 60-year-old since 2020 – though the coronavirus pandemic forced it to go on pause before resuming 18 months later.

Gervais recently said his most recent batch of shows were “the best gigs I’ve ever done”, adding “if you do the same gig 50 times, it’s better than if you did it 10. Even if you don’t change the material, you do it better. But you do change. It evolves so it is better.”

Comedian Ricky Gervais attends the "After Life" For Your Consideration Event at Paley Center For Media on March 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The third and final season of his critically acclaimed Netflix series AfterLife aired earlier in the year, and the streaming giant will once again have the rights to premiere the Reading born comedian’s latest stand-up set – his first Netflix series since 2018’s ‘Humanity.’

What is SuperNature about?

Gervais is one of Britain’s most celebrated comedians having won three Golden Globes – and hosted the event five times – whereas he has also picked up two Emmys and seven BAFTAs during a hugely successful career which has seen him bring cult British television shows such as The Office, Extras and Derek to our screens.

His new routine is said to be about “his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is" and has been called “a love letter to sceptics.”

The show is said to see the comedian explore the nature of being offended, and why comedy is used as an escape from day to day life. In typical Gervais fashion, it is said to be typically provocative.

When will SuperNature be released on Netflix?

The stand-up special is said to be around the 75 minute mark and is launched on Netflix globally.