Made up of five women and five men, this is the list of the 10 richest celebrities in the world. Credit: Getty Images

Richest Celebrity 2023: Who is the richest celebrity in the world? The 10 celebrities with the highest net worth - including Star Wars creator

These 10 celebrities are the richest in the world, according to reports. From Star Wars creator George Lucas to Kim Kardashian.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT

They art makes the word go around – and indeed it is true that without music, film and those creative forces that change the world, life would indeed be different.

However, with creative genius often comes millions and sometimes billions of pounds, as celebrities across the globe rake in unfathomable amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.

And, like it or not, music, tv and film are business despite the passion and their core – but which celebrities are richest in the world in 2023?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.

Star Wars creator George Lucas is far and wide the world's richest celebrity with a reported net worth of $10 billion. Wowza.

1. George Lucas - $10 billion

Star Wars creator George Lucas is far and wide the world's richest celebrity with a reported net worth of $10 billion. Wowza. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Director of Jaws, Jurassic Park and, most recently The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg has a reported net worth of $8 billion.

2. Steven Spielberg - $8 billion

Director of Jaws, Jurassic Park and, most recently The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg has a reported net worth of $8 billion. Photo: Kevin Winter

Host, media mogul and author Oprah Winfrey has a reported net worth of $3.5 billion.

3. Oprah Winfrey - $3.5 billion.

Host, media mogul and author Oprah Winfrey has a reported net worth of $3.5 billion. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Jami Gertz is an actress, philanthropist and owner of a sport team with a reported net worth of $3 billion.

4. Jami Gertz - $3 billion

Jami Gertz is an actress, philanthropist and owner of a sport team with a reported net worth of $3 billion. Photo: Marcus Ingram

