They're amongst the most lauded and famous people on the planet - and the leading lights of the acting world can command millions of dollars to sign up to star in the latest blockbuster movie.
Add in enormous bonuses for box office success, advertising deals and shrewd investments, and actors can become extremely wealthy.
We've taken a look at those who have banked the most bucks out of the film businesses.
For the purposes of this list we've chosen people who are predominantly known for being actors, rather than those who have a sideline in acting - meaning the likes of chat show host Oprah Winfrey ($3.5 billion), former child actor Brock Pierce ($2 billion), and music svengali Simon Cowell ($600 million) do not appear.
With that being said, here are the top 16 richest actors in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Tom Cruise
Top Gun and Mission: Impossible star has been at the top of the acting world for decades and also tops this list - with an estimated fortune of $600 million.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
Also known as King Khan, or simply SRK, since starting out in television in the 1980s, Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the most successful film stars in the world - and the richest man in Bollywood. With more than 90 films under his best, he's won everything from 14 Filmfare Awards (India's Oscars) to France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour. It's led to him enjoing a fortune of around $600 million.
3. George Clooney
In joint third spot, with around $500 million to his name, is George Clooney. First finding fame in television series ER, he's appeared in countless cinema blockbusters as well as turning his hand to directing - most recently with this year's The Boys in the Boat.
4. Robert De Niro
Arguably the most talented actor of his generation, Robert De Niro has bagged two Oscars for his roles in Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II. He's also managed to profit from his acting skills - with a fortune estimated at $500 million.