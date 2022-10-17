Cinemas across the UK has officially entered Halloween season, as the latest list of horror hits line-up to take their place on the big screen. Many have come and gone with much of a bump but this year a twist on the supernatural horror genre could be set to be spooky season’s second hit.

On the surface, Prey For The Devil seems to be a run of the mill, seen it all before exorcism movie that has maybe been done a little bit to death. However German film director Daniel Stamm may have just given the genre enough of a twist to ensure Prey For The Devil is this year’s unexpected horror hit. Following a global rise in demonic possessions, the film begins with the catholic church reopening its exorcism schools in order to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism.

We are introduced to a Nun by the name of Ann who has been hounded by a demonic spirit throughout her life – a demonic spirit that also consumed and destroyed her mother. However, unlike previous possession/exorcism films, the demon that haunts Ann has the ability to jump from body to body and, after years of trying, finally centres its attention on the young Nun and becomes determined to ‘be let in’. Eek.

As the holy and the unholy take on a battle of wits, Ann is taken in by a professor that trains her in performing exorcisms, so she can save herself and others from the determined demonic spirit.

Prey For The Devil Cast

The main character of Sister Ann will be played by Jacqueline Byers (Roadies).

Prey For The Devil is set to be this year's Halloween horror hit. Cr: Lionsgate

Alongside her will be Colin Salmon (Arrow) as Father Queen, Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why) takes the roles of Father Dante, Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education) is Sister Euphemia and Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small) is Father Raymond. Finally Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor) stars as Dr. Peters.

The late Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross is credited with a role in the movie, meaning it was his final role before his death in 2020. The film includes a dedication to him.

Prey For The Devil runtime and age rating

The film is short and sweet for a horror and clocks in at one hour and 33 minutes.

The BBFC have rated the film a 15 due to themes of strong supernatural horror and domestic abuse.

Prey For The Devil Review

There aren’t too many reviews out yet, with the film yet to fully premiere, however, horror review site HorrorBrains gave the film a 3.5 out of 5. We’ll add more reviews as they come.

Prey For The Devil UK release date

The horror about demonic possession will be released in cinemas across the UK on October 28, 2022.

