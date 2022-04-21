Piers Morgan has said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: PA.

Piers Morgan has revealed the first interview on his new show will be with former US president Donald Trump.

The 57-year-old TV presenter posted a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with Mr Trump, which will air with the launch of his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, next week.

The 30-second advert shows the two clash over Mr Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming off camera following what is promised to be “the most explosive interview of the year”.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming show, why Morgan is no longer at Good Morning Britain, and how to watch.

Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford clash

Last year, Morgan made headlines after leaving ITV’s breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Watchdog Ofcom ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments. Since his departure from the show no permanent replacement has been announced, with Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

How to watch Piers Morgan Uncensored

Morgan’s 75-minute interview with Donald Trump will be screened in the first episode of Uncensroed via brand-new channel TalkTV on Monday April 25th at 8pm. Uncensored will also stream on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia.

Ahead of the launch of Uncensored, TalkTV operator News UK unveiled a brand new studio with “state-of-the-art LED screen technology” and a “multi-purpose 360-degree environment”, within the Ealing Broadcast Centre, from where the show will be broadcast live.

The studio concept was created by TalkTV executive director Erron Gordon, formerly the launch director for both Good Morning Britain and Peston on ITV. It was designed by Emmy award-winning designer Jim Fenhagen, whose previous work includes Good Morning Britain, the Sky News Centre and Channel 5 News.

Further new studio space has been created at News UK’s London Bridge headquarters, where two new television studios will be home to The News Desk, the prime time news programme hosted by journalist and broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, and The Talk, a nightly panel debate show featuring Sharon Osbourne.

Morgan has also announced he will also be returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year, as a guest on the Lorraine show on Saturday. Alongside a picture of himself and presenter Lorraine Kelly, he wrote: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ – should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.)”