Pieces Of Her Netflix UK release, who joins Toni Collette in the cast, how to watch

Pieces of Her is set to hit Netflix this year. Cr. Mark Rogers/Netflix © 2022

We may have only just entered March, but streaming giant Netflix have already enjoyed a supremely successful 2022, with a number of new television shows becoming extremely popular with subscribers in the new year.

And their reported 213 million subscribers are set to be in for another treat this month, with Netflix releasing the highly anticipated new thriller drama series Pieces Of Her to their lineup.

A television adaptation of the 2018 novel titled the same name by best selling American author Karen Slaughter is directed by Minkie Spiro (Downton Abbey, Better Call Saul) and has been developed by the Homeland duo of Charlotte Stoudt and Lesli Linka Glatter.

The plot of Pieces Of Her sees young woman Andy Oliver embark on a shocking journey of truth as she pieces together her mother Laura’s dark past after witnessing a violent attack in their small town.

The series will follow Andy’s journey as it brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Who is in the cast of Pieces Of Her?

Netflix have pulled in a star studded cast for the show that will leave viewers even more excited, with a Hollywood A-lister taking the lead role.

Toni Collette takes the role of Laura Oliver in the series after a monumental few years that saw her take starring roles in Hollywood smash hits Hereditary and Knives Out.

The Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award nominated Australian takes the lead role in the show.

Laura’s daughter, Andy, will be portrayed by Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon), while David Wenham (The Lord Of The Rings) will play Jasper Queller, a man from Laura’s secret past life.

Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), Calum Worthy (Out of Order), Terry O’Quinn (Castle Rock), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones) and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) complete the lineup.

When is Pieces Of Her released on Netflix UK?

The series will be split into eight episodes, with each episode lasting approximately one hour.

Pieces Of Her is set for a worldwide release on Netflix and will premiere on Netflix UK on March 4, with the show available to watch from 8:01am BST.

Pieces Of Her is set for a worldwide release on Netflix and will premiere on Netflix UK on March 4, with the show available to watch from 8:01am BST.

