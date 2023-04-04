All Sections
Comedien Paul O’Grady (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Comedien Paul O’Grady (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Comedien Paul O’Grady (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Paul O'Grady Quotes: 10 of the best and most funny quotes from comedian Paul O'Grady as he died last week age 67

Paul O’Grady was one of Britain’s most loved TV shows host and comedians – and he was never short of a good catchphrase or a funny quote. Here are 10 of his best quotes on life, animals and work.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

The 67-year-old television host and comedians was one of the Britain’s most loved and cherished performers, with Paul O’Grady jokes and quotes bringing us plenty belly laughs over the year.

O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as drag queen Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent. Some of his Lily Savage jokes and quotes were undeniably genius in their delivery.

His death on March 28 was a shock to many, with a generation of TV viewers viewing O’Grady as a staple of their evening viewing and he is sure to be missed by many.

Here are 10 of his best – and funniest – quotes ever.

"I'd rather do community service than sit and write a load of Christmas cards".

1. He wasn't a fan of Christmas cards!

"I'd rather do community service than sit and write a load of Christmas cards". Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

"Noel Coward said work is more fun than fun, but then he didn't work in the Bird's Eye factory packing frozen fish fingers nine hours a day, did he?"

2. The Bird's Eye factory

"Noel Coward said work is more fun than fun, but then he didn't work in the Bird's Eye factory packing frozen fish fingers nine hours a day, did he?" Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

"I don't live with people, that's why my relationships last. I'm not romantic. Even when I was a teenager if somebody asked if they could hold my hand I'd say, - no, it's not heavy, I can hold it myself, thank you".

3. Not a romantic...

"I don't live with people, that's why my relationships last. I'm not romantic. Even when I was a teenager if somebody asked if they could hold my hand I'd say, - no, it's not heavy, I can hold it myself, thank you". Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

"I was a really picky eater as a child. Because I was obsessed by Popeye, my mum and aunts would put my food in a can to represent spinach and we'd hum the Popeye tune and then I'd happily eat it".

4. Sailor man

"I was a really picky eater as a child. Because I was obsessed by Popeye, my mum and aunts would put my food in a can to represent spinach and we'd hum the Popeye tune and then I'd happily eat it". Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

