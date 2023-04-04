Paul O'Grady Quotes: 10 of the best and most funny quotes from comedian Paul O'Grady as he died last week age 67
Paul O’Grady was one of Britain’s most loved TV shows host and comedians – and he was never short of a good catchphrase or a funny quote. Here are 10 of his best quotes on life, animals and work.
The 67-year-old television host and comedians was one of the Britain’s most loved and cherished performers, with Paul O’Grady jokes and quotes bringing us plenty belly laughs over the year.
O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as drag queen Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent. Some of his Lily Savage jokes and quotes were undeniably genius in their delivery.
His death on March 28 was a shock to many, with a generation of TV viewers viewing O’Grady as a staple of their evening viewing and he is sure to be missed by many.
Here are 10 of his best – and funniest – quotes ever.