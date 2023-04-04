The 67-year-old television host and comedians was one of the Britain’s most loved and cherished performers, with Paul O’Grady jokes and quotes bringing us plenty belly laughs over the year.

O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as drag queen Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent. Some of his Lily Savage jokes and quotes were undeniably genius in their delivery.