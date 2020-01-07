Paige Turley: who is the Love Island contestant and what did Lewis Capldi say about her at the 2020 Brits?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Islander Paige Turley, the former girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi.

Paige Turley was one of 12 contestants who entered the brand new Winter Love Island villa.

Paige Turley is one of twelve contestants entering the Love Island villa (ITV)

The 22-year-old hails from Fauldhouse and attended Whitburn Academy - and the West Lothian citizen has quickly turned into a fan favourite.

What has Lewis Capaldi said?

Turley dated Capaldi for "about a year" in their late teens, according to the 22-year-old. And the Scottish Sun claims that Capaldi's huge number one single "Someone You Loved" was inspired by his relationship with the new islander.

According to an anonymous source "Paige dated Lewis while they were both at college from around 2014 to 2016. It’s funny that his songs now mean so much to so many. But the real story behind it is boy meets girl."

Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi dated in their late teens (Getty Images)

Speaking at the 2020 Brit Awards Capaldi poked fun at the claims.

He said: "Thanks very much… many people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend,

"But it’s about my grandmother who sadly passed away."

Lewis Capaldi also gave a typically humorous response when asked about his thoughts on Turley's move into the house.

Paige Turley is looking for a "tall, dark and handsome" partner in the Love Island villa (ITV)

The Bruises singer told The Edge: I’ve known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was very amicable, the split.

"She never told me she was going on it,’ he admitted. "It would have been a nice heads up. But I mean, fair play, good luck to her."

And the performer revealed that he would be watching the show, joking: "I’ll be f***ing watching it. Aye, I’ll be watching it, I’ll be going 'go on Paige, come on'. When she’s on a date with a boy, 'come on, kiss him'. I hope she wins."

The Glasgow-born performer went onto joke that he was expecting a cut of prize money if Paige Turley were to triumph in the reality TV show.

"The prize is like 50 grand. I’ll be like, 'well, listen… they asked you to go on it, right… I’m not saying I’m the reason. But also, slide me two grand'.

Where have I seen her before?

Before her relationship with Capaldi, Turley stole hearts as a contestant on Britain's Got Talent.

In 2012, aged just 14, Turley reached the semi-finals of the ITV talent show, exhibiting her singing talents to a national audience.

The West Lothian resident received four yeses in her first audition and was singled out for praise by the usually critical Simon Cowell.

Cowell showered Turley with praise following her performance of Bon Iver's "Skinny Love", stating: "I think you are absolutely fantastic – I really do. You have a really, really interesting, unique voice. I really, really like you."

The then teenager was ultimately knocked out of the semi-finals following her performance of Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain".

Since appearing on Britain's Got Talent Turley has studied music at the University of the West of Scotland, specialising in piano, percussion and guitar.

This penchant for music brought her together with superstar Lewis Capaldi

How is she gettin on in the Love Island villa?

At the start of the season Turley said she was on the lookout for someone "tall, dark and handsome."

She also stipulated that any potential partner must be "quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.

In the villa Paige has formed a steady relationship with former footballer Finley Tapp. The pair have been together since Day 6 of the competition.