Outlander training programme: Recruits wanted to work on hit show in Scotland

The hit TV show is looking to recruit a range of trainees for season six.

Since Outlander started filming in Scotland way back in 2014, Screen Scotland, Outlander and ScreenSkills have been on the hunt for trainees looking for their big break in TV. The three bodies continue to fund these traineeships and are looking for applicants for the crew on season six, which starts filming this year.

The trainee programme run across all departments including camera, costume, design, assistant director, art department, effects and production, and offers paid roles to about 20 people per series.

Now the 2020 training programme is open and looking for applications for roles such as: production design, junior concept artist, costume, plastering and painting.

The eligibility criteria states that no formal qualifications are required but applicants must be residents of Scotland (as the production base is in Cumbernauld), be eligible to work in the UK, be over 18 years old, have a basic understanding of the film and TV industry with at least one credit from a profession TV or film production and have no more than 12 months paid experience within the department they are applying to.

The deadline for some of the roles is Friday 14 February so be quick if you want to apply.

More information about the training scheme and how to apply can be found here.

