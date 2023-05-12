It’s been over a year since season 6 of Outlander finished – but the wait is nearly over.

Roger and Brianna share an intimate pose.

The smash hit series follows former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

It has made huge stars of Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as providing a boost to the Scottish tourist industry as fans travel to the many stunning locations used by the makers.

Glasgow University is even considering offering a course on the programme, as it prepares to host a conference focusing on all things Outlander.

There are already 75 episodes in the can, based on the bestselling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, although the last series had to be curtailed to just eight episodes due to the global pandemic.

Last time we saw the couple they were strugging with a huge amount of unrest as Jamie and Claire's grip on Fraser's Ridge became ever more fragile.

Now millions of Outlander obsessives are on tenterhooks waiting for the imminent release of season seven will arrive – bringing an end to the ‘Droughtlander’.

Here’s what you need to know.

Izzy Meikle-Small will play Rachel Hunter in the latest season of Outlander.

When will season 7 of Outlander be released?

Outlander season 7 will be released in two parts, with the first episode landing on Friday, June 16, and further installments arriving on a weekly basis. Fans will then have to wait until 2024 for the second part.

It follows the same release pattern as seson 1, half of which was released in 2015 and half in 2016.

It’s expected that the first part of season 7 will comprise six episodes.

John Bell appearing as Ian Murray.

While some series are being delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, filming on the laster Outlander series has finished so it will not be impacted.

How to watch season 7 of Outlander in the UK?

Outlander will be available to watch in the UK on streaming service Lionsgate+ (formerly called Starz Play).

It’s available as an add-on to many popular streaming services – including Amazon Prime, Roku, Apple TV, Sky and Virgin TV – as well as on it’s own app.

It costs £5.99, with a free seven day trial available here.

You can also stream all six previous seasons on Lionsgate+.

Is this the last season of Outlander?

The seventh season will not be the last season of Outlander, but it’s been revealed that the eighth will bring the saga to a close.

There will, however, be a prequel to the programme, called Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

What’s the plot of season 7 of Outlander?

The seasons of Outlander broadly follow the plot of the ten books written by Diana Gabaldon, so if you want to avoid spoilers don't read the seventh in the series, 'An Echo in the Bone'. As fans will be aware though, the television series doesn't always stick entirely to the timeline of the books, so expect elements from other novels as well as some elements unique to the screen version. Gabaldon even helped write the script for the first episode.

What does the trailer tell us?

Starz recently released a trailer for the latest season, with Ian and Jamie are seen being called to the front lines while Claire faces execution. There also looks to be a reunion for Jamie and his son William on the battlefield.

Who will be in series 7 of Outlander?

Obviously Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will once again be starring as Claire and Jamie Fraser, with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin returning as Brianna and Roger, along with Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, John Bell as Young Ian, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie.

Some characters from previous seasons will be back for season 7, including Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek), Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish), Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp), Ian Murray (Steven Cree), Laoghaire Fraser (Nell Hudson) and Joan MacKimmie (Layla Burns).

