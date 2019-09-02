Outlander season 5: trailer, cast, plot and when the next season of the Sam Heughan drama is on Amazon Prime

The fifth season of everyone's favourite Scotland-inspired time travel series returns in February following the cliffhanger finale of the last season.

Well-kent faces Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser( Caitriona Balfe) will return to Starz along with their daughter Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton), against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

Read more: Outlander seasons five and six: release date, filming locations and returning cast members

Who is in the cast for season 5?

The usual cast are expected to return, including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, David Berry, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Duncan Lacroix.

Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser( Caitriona Balfe) will return in season five. (Picture: Starz)

And the next season will see the addition of a cat named Adso. The Outlander Twitter feed revealed: “We have a very im-purr-tent casting announcement… who could it be?!”

Graham McTavish, who played Jamie’s uncle Dougal MacKenzie in seasons one and two, has revealed that his character may also return to the show in season five in a time travel twist.

Some new faces will also be on our screens, including Leonard Cook (Guava Island, A Quiet Place) and Mark Barrett (Cleek, Boundless), but their roles haven’t yet been confirmed.

When will Outlander season 5 premiere in the UK?

The Frasers are expected to get caught up in the American Revolutionary War. (Picture: Starz)

Outlander season five will be released on Sunday 16 February 2020 on Starz in the US.

UK viewers will be able to catch it the day after on Monday, February 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

The new season will have just 12 episodes as opposed to the usual 13.

What will happen in season 5?

Production of the new series began in April 2019 and so far we can expect the storyline to more or less follow that of The Fiery Cross, the next book in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

Season five follows the cliffhanger ending of series four, when Jamie is told by Governor Tyron to find and murder Murtagh, his godfather.

The fifth season of Outlander sees a continuation of the Fraser family’s adventures, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Set in the backcountry of North Carolina during a period of huge socio-political upheaval, the Frasers are faced with the difficult task of establishing a home for themselves in the New World.

Claire already knows that her friends and neighbours are on the brink of Revolution, as members of the ruling classes struggle to control the unrest caused by the Regulator Movement.

As the new American nation is about to be born, Claire and Jamie must ask themselves how far they're willing to go to protect their home, while praying there will be no reason to light the “fiery cross,” - an ancient Scottish call to arms.

Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts commented: “In season four, Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness –untamed and uncultivated –they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge.

"However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others. Being at the centre of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heart-breaking matter. Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser.”

Read more: Outlander season 5: Production begins on upcoming series in Scotland as first photo released