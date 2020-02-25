Outlander Season 5: the Scottish filming locations used in the new series of the hit Amazon Prime show

Outlander fans have been well fed this year, with Season 5 of the bodice-ripping historical-fantasy show debuting on Amazon Prime in February.

Season 5 of Outlander is loosely based on the fifth book by franchise author Diana Gabaldon entitled, 'The Fiery Cross'.

(Photo: STARZ)

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have returned to their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser, alongside Waterloo Road actress Sophie Skelton who has reprised her role as Claire and Jamie's daughter, Brianna.

The Replacement actor Richard Rankin can also be seen in season five as Brianna's husband Roger.

But just where was the show's fantastical action filmed?

Where was Season 5 filmed?

Despite some of the drama being set in North Carolina where Claire and Jamie are now settled, filming for the fifth season took place in various locations across Scotland in April 2019.

Kinloch Rannoch was used for the site of Craigh na Dun where Claire time travelled through the all important stone circle.

Over the course of the past five seasons, Kinloch Rannoch has featured in many scenes as various characters have disappeared through the time warp.

Explaining the decision to film at Kinloch Rannoch, Outlander's Executive Producer Maril Davis told Travel + Leisure in 2016: “I have a soft spot for this magical place. It truly lives up to the 'four seasons in one day' phenomenon that’s common in Scotland."

The Thomas Coats Memorial Church located in Paisley was used to film scenes set in the 1960s.

Situated in Perthshire, The Hermitage forest was used for scenes that will reportedly feature in episodes eleven and twelve.

Milne Woods in Bridge of Allan, a town just north of Stirling, was used for scenes including Murtagh and a large number of extras, while Glasgow's Queens Park hosted the Outlander team July 2019, according to Outlander Locations.

But a lot of the filming was completed off-location at Glasgow's Wardpark Studios.

The studios provided the perfect location to film scenes.

Explaining how they use the space, the Radio Times reported Executive producer Matthew B Roberts saying: "This [the studio] is a rare thing to have because it’s ours. This is all ours. Every stage is ours, we have prop building, we have plasters, we have everything we need that we can create this world.”

What happens in Season 5?

The fifth season of Outlander sees a continuation of the Fraser family’s adventures, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Set in the backcountry of North Carolina during a period of huge socio-political upheaval, the Frasers are faced with the difficult task of establishing a home for themselves in the New World.

Claire already knows that her friends and neighbours are on the brink of revolution, as members of the ruling classes struggle to control the unrest caused by the Regulator Movement.

As the new American nation is about to be born, Claire and Jamie must ask themselves how far they're willing to go to protect their home.

When is Outlander available to watch in the UK?

Brits can watch the new season of Outlander right now on Amazon Prime Video, following its release on the streaming service on Monday 17 February.

However, fans will need to have a subscription to Amazon Prime to access the historical drama.