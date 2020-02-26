Outlander Season 5: the filming locations around Scotland you can see in the new series of the time travel drama
With season five of the romantic time travel drama now officially underway on Amazon Prime, Outlander fans might be surprised to find that Scotland acted as the backdrop for the series, despite the show taking its characters to North Carolina.
These are the the Scottish filming locations you should add to your Outlander location bucket list.
1. Glasgows Queens Park
Queens Park in Glasgow hosted the Outlander team in July 2019, according to Outlander Locations.