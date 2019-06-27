Outlander season 3 UK release date announced – here's when the series is back on More4

The UK premier date for Season 3 of Outlander has been confirmed.

More 4 will broadcast the series starting on Wednesday 10 July when the first episode airs at 9pm.

Despite the show earning rave reviews from critics and proving immensely popular in America, the UK is still playing catch-up to the US.

It's been nominated for Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, but Britain lags behind, and Season 3 first aired in America almost two years ago in September 2017.

Season 4 has since come and gone (it finished in January this year), and fans are now looking forward to Outlander's bright future, with cable network Starz announcing the show will return for seasons five and six.

Cult following

The show is filmed almost entirely on location, and its Scottish links mean it has amassed a cult following on this side of the pond.

Outlander is based on Gabaldon’s bestselling series of novels, which follow Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who passes through some Scottish standing stones and is transported back in time.

She ends up in the 18th century, where she falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The Jacobite Rebellion is bubbling around them, and Claire knows how it will end.

Will she find her way back to the safety of the future, and to her husband Frank? Or will she stay with Jamie, and try to prevent the deaths associated with the uprising?

Outlander fan Angela Sasso, an admin of the prominent fan group Outlandish UK, describes it as “much more than a bodice ripper.”

“The show and the novels – they don’t really fit into one genre,” she explains. “It’s a love story, an adventure story, a fantasy story and a history story.

“It blends everything in together very seamlessly and captures you right from the very beginning.”

When the first series came to More4 in 2017, there were unconfirmed reports that Outlander’s British broadcast delay was linked to the Scottish Independence Referendum of 2014.

Author Diana Gabaldon stressed there was “no evidence” to back up this theory.

British viewers have been able to watch the show on streaming service Amazon Prime, but this is the first time the third series will be broadcast on terrestrial television.

“Even though it’s being filmed in Scotland I think it’s very much under the radar,” says Sasso.

“And it’s even more under the radar in the rest of the UK.

“Bringing it to More4 will definitely help. Hopefully it will be even more popular."

Outlander Season 3 begins on More4 on Wednesday 10 July at 9pm