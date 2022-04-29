We can hardly believe it, but the last episode of Outlander Season 6 is finally here.

“What do we do, fight to the death?” asks Claire in the teaser trailer for Episode 8: ‘I Am Not Alone’.

In the clip, we see Jamie and Claire (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) having to defend their home with rifles, in what is set to be an explosive end to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Outlander Season 6 finale.

When is the Outlander Season 6 finale? Date and time for episode 8 and how to watch

Season 6 Episode 8 ‘I Am Not Alone’ is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 1.

Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) in the season finale of Outlander Season 6 (Starz)

The episode will be released on Starz at about 9pm US time – so around 2am the following day for UK viewers.

Outlander is only available to watch on Starz in the UK, which can be accessed via Amazon Prime.

It is not available on Netflix, Disney+ or any other streaming service.

Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in the season finale of Outlander Season 6 (Starz)

Why are there only eight episodes of Outlander Season 6? Is this the last Outlander season?

Fans might be disappointed Outlander Season 6 is a relatively short season, with only eight episodes.

This is because it was filmed during the Covid pandemic, which made production difficult.

However, this is not the last season of Outlander. Outlander Season 7 has been green lit.

To make up for a short Season 6, it’s going to be a “supersized” 16 episodes long – and it’s already started filming.

What to expect in the Outlander Season 6 finale

Warning: Outlander Season 6 spoilers ahead.

The synopsis for the Outlander Season 6 finale says Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his ‘Committee of Safety’ arrive to arrest Claire for murder.

However – due to the rising political tensions in the colonies – Brown's plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.

If you remember, Richard's brother Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) captured and terrorised Claire in Season 5, leading to her PTSD and ether addiction this season.

Lionel was then killed by Marsali, and his brother Richard vowed retribution in the Season 5 finale.

Well, here it is. After the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), the superstitious folk of Fraser’s Ridge have turned on Claire.

The Committee of Safety is here to arrest her – but this Sassenach is not going quietly.

Jamie and Claire are going to fight to defend themselves, but the odds don’t look good and reinforcements aren't coming.

They can either stand their ground, run, or allow Claire to be arrested and stand trial.

For those who have read the Diana Gabaldon Outlander books, you’ll have an idea of what happens next.