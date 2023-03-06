The annual Oscars is just around the corner – but who is favourite to win the prestigious Best Actress award at the Oscars in 2023? Could To Leslie actress Andrea Riseborough take a surprise win?

Film fans it is time to get excited – it is awards season, and the Oscars are just over a week away.

The last 12 months of cinema have seen some huge movies clean up at the Box Office, while there’s been some outstanding performances from some of the globe’s most loved actors.

Set to be one of the most contested awards at the Academy Awards next year, the Best Actress gong has a number of Hollywood A-listers in the frame.

But who is most likely to win the Oscar in 2023? These are the latest odds for Oscars 2023 Best Actress award.*

1 . Michelle Yeoh - 8/11 Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh is now the hot favourite to win for her outstanding role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

2 . Cate Blanchett - 1/1 Australian actress Cate Blanchett is the current favourite for the award after her starring role in TÁR.

3 . Andrea Riseborough - 20/1 She was a surprise nomination for her role in To Leslie but now has a chance at winning the award after being placed third favourite.

4 . Michelle Williams - 40/1 The Fabelmans is up for Best Picture this year and Michelle Williams is amongst the favourites for Best Actress for her role in the film alongside Paul Dano.