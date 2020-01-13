Oscar nominations 2020: full list of Academy Awards nominees as Joker and The Irishman lead the running

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced, with super-villain origins story Joker picking up the most nods.

The film - which charts the transformation of a failed stand-up comedian into the iconic nemesis of Batman - picked up 11 nominations, including in the Best Film and Best Actor categories.

Other films to pick up an armful of nominations include Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Tinseltown love letter Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Sam Mendes' one-shot war tale 1917, all of which received 10 nominations.

Taika Waititi's Hitler-centric comedy Jojo Rabbit and Bong Joon-ho's foreign-language Parasite - the first South Korean Best Picture nominee - both received six.

Despite picking up South Korea's first Best Picture nomination, Parasite was snubbed in the acting categories, as was acclaimed tragi-comedy The Farewell.

Taron Egerton received no Best Actor nomination for his role as Elton John in Rocketman, despite getting a BAFTA nomination and winning the Golden Globe just last weekend.

Greta Gerwig's interpretation of Little Women was also looked over, an unfortunately predictable snub in a year in which awards ceremonies are once again being criticised for a lack of diversity in their nominations.

The Oscar nominations in full:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas – Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Age of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Original Song

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' – Toy Story 4

'I'm Gonna Love me Again' – Rocketman

'I'm Standing With You' – Breakthrough

'Into the Unknown' – Frozen II

'Stand Up' – Harriet

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

When are the 2020 Oscars?

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Despite more than a decade of the Awards being given out towards the end of February, this year's ceremony has been moved forward, and takes place on Sunday 9 February.

How can I watch the ceremony from the UK?

British film and TV fans might want to consider taking a day off work if they're to stay up and watch the show live.

The ceremony takes place on the evening of Sunday 9 February in America, meaning it will be the early hours of Monday morning for Brits tuning in.

At the time of writing, it's not yet been confirmed if any UK broadcaster will have the rights to transmit the show on this side of the pond.

But in previous years, Sky has aired the show live on Sky Cinema on the Sunday night and early Monday morning, with highlights of the ceremony shown at a much more palatable time of 9pm on the Monday.

Last year, ABC's Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live was also streamed live exclusively on Twitter, and E! also hosted their own coverage of the Oscars red carpet via the E! UK Twitter page.