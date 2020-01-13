Oscar nominations 2020: full list of Academy Awards nominees as Joker and The Irishman lead the running

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced, with super-villain origins story Joker picking up the most nods.
The film - which charts the transformation of a failed stand-up comedian into the iconic nemesis of Batman - picked up 11 nominations, including in the Best Film and Best Actor categories.
Other films to pick up an armful of nominations include Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Tinseltown love letter Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Sam Mendes' one-shot war tale 1917, all of which received 10 nominations.
Taika Waititi's Hitler-centric comedy Jojo Rabbit and Bong Joon-ho's foreign-language Parasite - the first South Korean Best Picture nominee - both received six.
Despite picking up South Korea's first Best Picture nomination, Parasite was snubbed in the acting categories, as was acclaimed tragi-comedy The Farewell.
Taron Egerton received no Best Actor nomination for his role as Elton John in Rocketman, despite getting a BAFTA nomination and winning the Golden Globe just last weekend.
Greta Gerwig's interpretation of Little Women was also looked over, an unfortunately predictable snub in a year in which awards ceremonies are once again being criticised for a lack of diversity in their nominations.
The Oscar nominations in full:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas – Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain & Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Age of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Original Song
'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' – Toy Story 4
'I'm Gonna Love me Again' – Rocketman
'I'm Standing With You' – Breakthrough
'Into the Unknown' – Frozen II
'Stand Up' – Harriet
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
When are the 2020 Oscars?
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Despite more than a decade of the Awards being given out towards the end of February, this year's ceremony has been moved forward, and takes place on Sunday 9 February.
How can I watch the ceremony from the UK?
British film and TV fans might want to consider taking a day off work if they're to stay up and watch the show live.
The ceremony takes place on the evening of Sunday 9 February in America, meaning it will be the early hours of Monday morning for Brits tuning in.
At the time of writing, it's not yet been confirmed if any UK broadcaster will have the rights to transmit the show on this side of the pond.
But in previous years, Sky has aired the show live on Sky Cinema on the Sunday night and early Monday morning, with highlights of the ceremony shown at a much more palatable time of 9pm on the Monday.
Last year, ABC's Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live was also streamed live exclusively on Twitter, and E! also hosted their own coverage of the Oscars red carpet via the E! UK Twitter page.