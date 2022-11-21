The new series super popular reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is well underway with contestants Boy George, Matt Hancock and Chris Moyles entering the jungle.

One of Britain’s most popular reality series is well underway as ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2022 continues to garner fans on ITV.

With a star-studded line-up, the series celebrated its 20th anniversary by returning to the Australian jungle after a two year spell in Wales.

Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the crown, however, the battle to win this year is closer than ever with a host of huge name entering the jungle – including Lionesses Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott and radio DJ Chris Moyles.

There has been controversy though, with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock agreeing to take part in the series as a late contestant after resigning from parliament last year. Perhaps it is no surprise he has been handed every single bushtucker trial so far.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Owen Warner - 5/4 Last year saw a soap star claim the winning crown and history could repeat itself with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner moving into pole position to win this year's series. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

2. Jill Scott - 11/8 The Euro 2022 hero is second favourite to win I'm A Celeb, with several former team mates already proclaiming her the queen of the jungle. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Mike Tindall - 7/1 Capped 75 times by the England rugby team, Mike Tindall won plenty on the field - but can he win I'm A Celeb? He is the current third favourite. Photo: Matthew Horwood Photo Sales

4. Matt Hancock - 12/1 The former Health Secretary began the show as a rank outsider, but has seen his odds to win shorten considerably. Photo: Hollie Adams Photo Sales