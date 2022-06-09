Jordan Peele's new film 'Nope' looks even more ambitious than his previous hits 'Get Out' and 'Us'. Cr: Universal Pictures.

The American filmmaker has already enjoyed monumental success with critically acclaimed films such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’, and now Jordan Peele is ready to break the box office again with new film ‘Nope’, which is set launch in cinemas worldwide next month.

Peele has been lauded as one of the most important filmmakers on the planet since his multi-award winning 2017 debut feature ‘Get Out’ became the most talked about film in Hollywood, with film critics and audiences hailed Peele as Tinsel Town’s hottest new director and the saviour of horror.

Peele has been credited as inventing ‘elevated horror’, with his movies often addressing popular culture and social issues, especially race relations.

His cinematic style and storytelling were even referenced in the latest Scream movie – a sure fire sign that the American is now one of cinema’s big hitters.

And that has led to much excitement around his latest film ‘Nope’, his first directorial feature since the highly acclaimed ‘Us.’

Nope will see Peele take a slight sideways step, combining his unique twist on horror with science fiction element as he explores, what appears to, an alien landing – and fans are already hugely excited at what the 46-year-old New Yorker has up his sleeve this time around.

But when can we see it in cinemas?

Who is in the cast of Nope?

British actor Daniel Kaluuya will team up with Peele again for the first time since the Academy Award winning film ‘Get Out’, a film which also saw the 33-year-old Londoner nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.

Alongside him will be Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Big Mouth) as Jill Haywood, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Brian and Michael Wincott (Hitchcock) as Craig.

Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira and Terry Notary are also credited with roles in Nope.

What is Nope about and what does the final trailer for Nope show?

As we’ve come to expect, the director is very secretive with script and film details.

However, the final trailer for the film – released this morning – has finally given audiences a much bigger view of what to expect. And boy does it look good.

The final trailer shows, what appears to be, the main character’s grandfather brutally beaten and killed, before the family question if it has been caused by an alien life force of some sort, the following scene shows Steven Yeun’s character in a full cowboy suit, screaming to a crowd “are you ready?” before some sort of alien appears from the sky which forces the female lead to run.

In turn, this leads the residents of a lonely gulch of inland California to "bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery” – and one couple are determined to get proof of alien existence, even calling it “the Oprah shot.”

The rest of the film appears to be a journey between the main characters, and their meeting with the aliens.

On the film, director Peele said: "This film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater.

"I know a lot of people who say, when it's a scary movie, they say, 'Nope!' Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there's a skepticism."

He also confirmed the movie was shot in 65mm in IMAX, the IMAX cameras allowing him to "capture footage unlike anything before" and to use "new techniques never seen before."

What is the runtime for Nope? What is the age rating for Nope?

The runtime for Peele’s new horror is exactly two hours, which means it is his second longest feature yet.

There is no confirmation from the BBFC, however, Get Out and Us were both giving an age rating of 15 – so we are assuming Nope will be similar.

When is Nope released in UK cinemas?

Jordan Peele’s new film has been given a release date of July 22 worldwide.