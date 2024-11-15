It has been nearly three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.
Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.
There had been speculation that a woman could step into the role but the bookies’ favourites are now all men, with Craig’s ‘No Time To Die’ costar Lashana Lynch a big outsider at odds of 40/1.
It was expected that 2024 would be the year when the big announcement is made - although it’s now looking like 2025 is increasingly likely.
Here are the 14 actors most hotly tipped to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 5/6
Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains the favourite to become the next Bond, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast some doubt on his involvement. Best known for playing the title character in the Kick-Ass films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. He's favourite at 5/6 to step into 007's shoes. | Getty Images
2. Paul Mescal - 2/1
There have been few more talked about actors in the last few years than Ireland's Paul Mescal, from breakout television show Normal People and an Oscar-nominated performance in Aftersun, to starring in one of this year's biggest blockbusters, Gladiator 2. He's shot up to second favourite to play James Bond with odds of 2/1, although it's questionable as to whether he would accept the role given his current success. | Getty Images for Academy Museum
3. Theo James - 10/3
A few months ago Divergent Series star Theo James wasn't being mentioned as a possible Bond, but now he's 10/3 third favourite. That's a big move which would suggest somebody may just know something. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series The White Lotus, he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series The Gentlemen. | Getty Images for Netflix
4. Aaron Pierre - 4/1
There had previously been much talk of Idris Elba being the next James Bond, but that now seems increasingly unlikely, with his odds now out at 16/1. Aaron Pierre has been slowly climbing the rankings though, and is now the favourite to be the first black Bond, with odds of 4/1. Perhaps the least high profile of the leading contenders, he's starred in science fiction series Krypton, period drama miniseries The Underground Railroad and films Old and Rebel Ridge. | Getty Images