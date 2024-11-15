4 . Aaron Pierre - 4/1

There had previously been much talk of Idris Elba being the next James Bond, but that now seems increasingly unlikely, with his odds now out at 16/1. Aaron Pierre has been slowly climbing the rankings though, and is now the favourite to be the first black Bond, with odds of 4/1. Perhaps the least high profile of the leading contenders, he's starred in science fiction series Krypton, period drama miniseries The Underground Railroad and films Old and Rebel Ridge. | Getty Images