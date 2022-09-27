News you can trust since 1817
Now that Daniel Craig has retired from the role of James Bond there's fierce speculation as to who will become the next 007.

Next James Bond: Here are the odds on 10 Scottish actors becoming 007 - from Outlander Sam Heughan to Richard Madden from Game of Thrones

It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and the bookies have a number of famous Scottish names in the frame to play the British spy.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:18 am

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following actors such as David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Of course for the majority of Scots, Sean Connery will always be James Bond – and even though the Edinburgh-born actor starred in many of the most loved Bo nd films he remains the only performer north of the border to take on the iconic role.

Betting company William Hill are currently quoting odds for 10 Scottish actors to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

Here they are, from favourite to outsider.

1. Richard Madden

Finding global fame with the fantasy series Game of Thrones, Bodyguard star Richard Madden has the best chance of becoming the first Scottish Bond since Sean Connery. His odds are 18/1 with the bookies, compared to favourite Henry Cavill at 6/4.

2. Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan has become one of the most recognisable Scottish faces on the planet thanks to the Outlander television series. He could get even more famous if he becomes the next Bond - there's a 20/1 chance of it happening.

3. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler was a trainee solicitor in Glasgow before swapping the law for Hollywood stardom. The action actor has odds of 50/1 on becoming Bond.

4. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan's incredible career has seen her journey in the Tardis with Doctor Who, join the Marvel Cinema Universe as Nebula, and explore the jungle with The Rock and Jack Black in Jumanji. She's one of the favourites to become the first female 007 with odds of 50/1.

