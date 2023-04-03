All Sections
Daniel Craig has stepped back from the role of James Bond after his swansong in 'No Time To Die'.
Next James Bond: Here are the 21 actors most likely to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 - from Sam Heughan to Aaron Taylor-Johnson

It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema – and a range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Aug 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

There had been speculation that a woman could step into the role but the bookies’ favourites are all men, with ‘It’s a Sin’ actress Lydia West and ‘Gentleman Jack’ star Suranne Jones outsiders at odds of 33/1.

Here are the 21 actors most hotly tipped to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

Just recently shooting to the top of the actors most likely to become Bond is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Best known for playing title character in the Kick-Ass films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. He's 13/8 to step into 007's shoes - a probability of 61.9 per cent.

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Just recently shooting to the top of the actors most likely to become Bond is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Best known for playing title character in the Kick-Ass films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. He's 13/8 to step into 007's shoes - a probability of 61.9 per cent. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been favourite to be the next Bond for months, but has now been edged narrowly into second place with odds of 2/1 - a 66.67 per cent probability. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes again in the next Enola Holmes film.

2. Henry Cavill

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been favourite to be the next Bond for months, but has now been edged narrowly into second place with odds of 2/1 - a 66.67 per cent probability. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes again in the next Enola Holmes film. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Happy Valley and Grantchester actor James Norton looked comfortable in a tux in the BBC's McMafia series - one of the reasons he's shot up to third favourite to play Bond, with a probability of 25 per cent.

3. James Norton

Happy Valley and Grantchester actor James Norton looked comfortable in a tux in the BBC's McMafia series - one of the reasons he's shot up to third favourite to play Bond, with a probability of 25 per cent. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was favourite for the iconic role for a few weeks late last year. He's now dropped down to 6/1 fourth favourite - giving him a probability of 14.29 per cent.

4. Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was favourite for the iconic role for a few weeks late last year. He's now dropped down to 6/1 fourth favourite - giving him a probability of 14.29 per cent. Photo: Daniel Knighton

