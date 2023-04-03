Next James Bond: Here are the 21 actors most likely to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 - from Sam Heughan to Aaron Taylor-Johnson
It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema – and a range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy.
Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.
The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
There had been speculation that a woman could step into the role but the bookies’ favourites are all men, with ‘It’s a Sin’ actress Lydia West and ‘Gentleman Jack’ star Suranne Jones outsiders at odds of 33/1.
Here are the 21 actors most hotly tipped to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.
