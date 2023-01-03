News you can trust since 1817
Netflix will start the new year with a bang. Cr: Netflix

New series on Netflix 2023: Here are 13 of the best TV series new to Netflix in January

These are 13 of the best new release TV series coming to Netflix UK throughout January 2023 – including new Netflix’s Original documentary on Pamela Anderson and season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

After a rocky start to last January, Netflix will almost certainly enter 2023 as see the streaming world’s leading service.

A host of blockbuster hits landed on the platform in 2022, with series like Wednesday, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lincoln Lawyer all proving to be huge hits with viewers.

The ante is being upped even more for subscribers in the new year though, with the second season of a hugely popular series and an in-depth look at one of America’s most loved celebrities.

Not sure which series to start with this coming New Year? Then take a look at 13 new releases we recommend you try out in January.

1. Kaleidoscope - January 1

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo in this popular heist drama.

2. The 90s Show - January 19

Remember That 70s Show? The long awaited sequel lands on Netflix in January.

3. Lady Voyeur - January 1

A talented computer hacker is thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbour leaves for a weekend trip.

4. Pamela, a love story - January 31

With personal videos and diaries, Pamela, a love story looks at the life of times of one of America's most loved actors and celebrities.

