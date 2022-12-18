Here are the 20 best TV series newly released on Netflix in 2022 – ranked by film site Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

There is rarely a better time to get tucked into one of Netflix’s most bingeable series than during the cold, dark nights of Christmas time.

What is stopping you from having some Netflix and chill, with a big box of your favourite chocolates? You can’t decide what to watch and keep on scrolling?

Well, don’t worry because we’re here to give you the ideal list to stop that scrolling button being worn out and help you pick the perfect TV series, thanks to popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

It has been a fantastic year for streaming giant Netflix, with a number of top quality TV dramas, comedies and thrillers released on the platform allowing them to cement their status as the world’s most loved subscription platform.

So – if you’re not sure which TV series to tune into this festive season, take a look through our list of the 20 most highly rated films released on Netflix UK this year.

1. Heartstopper - 100% Two school friends realise that unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate the world of high school education.

2. Mo - 100% Created by omedian Mo Amer, this show sees Mo explore the life of a Palestinian family in Texas.

3. Lost Ollie - 93% This heart-warming animated drama sees a patchwork rabbit with floppy ears go on an epic journey in order to find his best friend.

4. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities - 92% The iconic Mexican director brings his anthology of sinister stories to Netflix, as numerous horror creators take the reigns on each episode.